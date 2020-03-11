Residents of the New Rochelle Corona Containment Zone NOT Quarantined to their home are free to travel to and from their homes.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Westchester County Department of Health. March 11, 2020:

The Westchester County Department of Health clarified for WPCNR travel policy in the Coronavirus Containment Zone established by Governor Cuomo Tuesday.

Residents within the Containment Zone who are under QUARANTINE in their homes because they are suspected of being exposed to the coronavirus, may not leave their homes.

Residents who are not under quarantine may according the Department of Health leave their homes, walk on the sidewalks, drive outside the quarantine zone and return to their homes

Persons who do not live in the containment zone are permitted to drive through the zone

The schools in the Containment zone will be closed effective Friday. The public schools to be closed are New Rochelle High School, Albert Leonard Middle School and Ward Elementary. Private Schools will also be closed.

The Containment Zone will be in effect until March 25, according to the Governor.