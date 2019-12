WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE DEC 27 PROGRAM on YOUTUBE NOW AT

WPW for 12/27 on youtube https://youtu.be/LMzqxO75Dmw

COMPLETING 19 YEARS ON THE AIR

THE DISCARDING OF PREMIUM PAYMENTS FOR RETIREES WHO RETIRED BEFORE JULY 1, 1995

THE COUNTY SALES TAX RECEIPTS ARE HEALTHY BUT LOWER THAN NEEDED…A LOT LOWER

WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX RECEIPTS REBOUND NICELY

SEIU 32 BJ BACKED BY TEAMSTER SUPPORT, HAMMERS OUT A CONTRACT–NO STRIKE, AND SEIU GETS WAGE, BENEFITS GOALS

NEWSIES REVIEWED

WHITE PLAINS FACES MAJOR SEWER REPAIRS COMING UP

COUNTY ALSO FACES MAJOR SEWER REPAIRS–MONEY COMING FROM THE STATE CLEAN AIR ACT FUND.

THRUWAY TOLLS DECEPTIVE