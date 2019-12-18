WP BID SEASON EVENTS

Friday, December 20 at 10 pm

Joselito The Puppet

Joselito Dapuppet is a social media sensation who has been featured on

The Wendy Williams Show, Power 105.1 fm in New York city, and cameos

for music videos for celebrity Hip Hop artists such as Fat Joe and

Baby Bash. Joselito took the internet by storm in 2015 when a bunch of

his online comedy skits went viral. Since then he has amassed a cult

following of over 300,000 combined social media followers, with an

average reach of over a million people a week. In April of 2017,

Joselito made his stand up comedy debut, and became the first ever

Puerto Rican puppet stand up comedian. Joselito has developed a unique Splangish comedy style that is beloved by the Latino community with

dozens of catchphrases that have become fan favorites.

Joselito has kinetic observational style that is delivered in a universal

way, and even though his show is in Splangish, people of all cultures can enjoy it. Learn more and purchase tickets.