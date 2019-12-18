WP BID SEASON EVENTS

|The City partners with Bensidoun, the White Plains Farmers Market
manager, to present artisan food and craft vendors and a fun holiday
shopping experience. Now in its 5th year, this multi-day shopping event will run from Wednesday, December 18 through Monday, December 23 on Court Street between Main Street & Martine Avenue.
Enjoy free events and programs including live music, a visit from Santa,
face painting, and more.
|Wednesday, December 18 at 12:30 pmWinterFest Opening DayFree
performance and fashion show to kick off this year’s WinterFest.
Featuring jazz songwriter and vocalist Kristina Koller. The Loola Doola Fashion Show begins at 1pm.
|WinterFest schedule:Wednesday, December 18 from 11 am – 7 pm
Thursday, December 19 from 11 am- 7 pm Friday, December 20 from
11 am – 9 pmSaturday, December 21 from 11 am – 9 pm Sunday,
December 22 from 11 am – 7 pmMonday, December 23 from 11 am – 5 pm
|EVENTS
|ARTSWESTCHESTER31 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 428-4220
|Now – January 25 DataismMany contemporary artists anchor their work in the collection and shaping of data: to engage with this aspect of daily
life, probe present realities, and imagine the future. These artists seek to
reclaim the mining and interpretation of data as an illuminating and
empowering cultural practice. Dataism brings together artists in the
tristate region who use both existing data sets and data collected by the
artist. They explore various spheres of contemporary life and experience, from interpersonal relationships to climate change, consumerism, social media, financial markets, privacy and surveillance. Learn more.
Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday from Noon – 5 pm and Saturday from
Noon – 6 pm
|BARNES & NOBLE230 Main Street, (914) 397-2420
FOR CHILDREN:
Saturday, December 21 at 11 am Storytime and Activities Featuring
Construction Site on Christmas Night It’s Christmas time at your
favorite construction site. After the trucks finish their big, important job,
they receive their very own Christmas surprise. Activities to follow.
|BEAD EVERYTHING175 East Post Road, (914) 644-8191
Bead Everything Classes Bead Everything offers classes for every skill
level. Call (914) 644-8191 to register and prepay. Learn more and view the full schedule.
Wednesday, December 18 at 6 pm: Introductory Class:
Wire Wrapping
Friday, December 20 at 11 am: Camille Bracelet
Saturday, December 21 at 11 am: Pixie Dust Necklace
Sunday, December 22 at Noon: Beadweaving Basics
Monday, December 23 at 11 am: Introductory Class: Wire Wrapping
|CITY CENTER 255 Martine Avenue, (914) 644-8489
|Saturday, December 21 from 11 am – 2 pm Holiday Kids Fest
Join City Center for a day of free fun. Sparkly the Elf, face painting, photo booth, contests and prizes, dancing and games with the Sparkle Girls.
Hosted by Sparklicious. Lear more.
Saturday, December 21 from 3 pm – 6 pm
Holiday Music at City Center Free holiday music for City Center
shoppers. Located in the first floor lobby of City Center.
This Saturday, Studio Senakwami presents A Joy to the World, a holiday celebration featuring young talented pianists and singers.
|GRACE CHURCH OF WHITE PLAINS33 Church Street, (914) 949-0384
|Wednesdays at 12:10 pmDowntown Music at Grace Church 30 minute concerts, every Wednesday at 12:10 pm from now until June, 2020. Free admission, donations are greatly appreciated.
December 18: Angelica – A visit from this wonderful chamber choir,
directed by Marie Caruso, has become a seasonal tradition for the
Downtown Music audience. This year, they offer a program of medieval,
traditional, and contemporary songs, featuring selections from Heinrich Isaac’s rarely heard Christmas Mass “Introitus, Puer natus est” and
“Alleluia, Dies sanctificatus”; premieres by John Milne
The Virgin’s Lullaby Lament and Julie Dolphin Lullaby After Christmas;
and Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols. Joining Angelica is harpist
Joy Plaisted.
|LOOLA DOOLA BOUTIQUE 206 Martine Avenue, (914) 468-1168
Wednesday, December 18 at 1 pm
Loola Doola Boutique’s Winter Fashion ShowOn opening day of the
White Plains WinterFest on Court Street at Main Street, Loola Doola
Boutique will be having a fashion show featuring the Lauren M.
holiday clutches, beautiful coats from Paris, ponchos and scarves for
beautiful gifts for the holidays.
|STRETCH LAB147 East Post Road, (914) 400-2004
|This holiday season, Stretch Lab is offering one-on-one bundles of three. What better way to start the new decade than with a bundle of three
stretches to get you or a loved one on track to reach your flexibility and mobility goals. Whether you’re an athlete looking to get an edge on the
competition or just looking to feel and move better, make a 2020
commitment to increasing your range of motion and feeling better. Want to give it a try first? Get a 50-minute stretch for just $49. Learn more.
|COMEDY CLUB
|Friday, December 20 at 7:30 pm Todd Barry
Todd Barry has released three one-hour stand-up specials including his latest one for Netflix, Spicy Honey. He;s appeared on The Late Show with
Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan and Late
Night With Seth Meyers. His acting credits include The Wrestler, Road Trip, Flight of the Concords, Chappelle’s Show, Spin City, and Sex and the City.
You may have heard his voice on the animated series Bob’s Burgers,
Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Todd is also the author of the critically-acclaimed 2017 travel memoir Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg. Learn more and purchase tickets.
|Friday, December 20 at 10 pm
Joselito The Puppet
Joselito Dapuppet is a social media sensation who has been featured on
The Wendy Williams Show, Power 105.1 fm in New York city, and cameos
for music videos for celebrity Hip Hop artists such as Fat Joe and
Baby Bash. Joselito took the internet by storm in 2015 when a bunch of
his online comedy skits went viral. Since then he has amassed a cult
following of over 300,000 combined social media followers, with an
average reach of over a million people a week. In April of 2017,
Joselito made his stand up comedy debut, and became the first ever
Puerto Rican puppet stand up comedian. Joselito has developed a unique Splangish comedy style that is beloved by the Latino community with
dozens of catchphrases that have become fan favorites.
Joselito has kinetic observational style that is delivered in a universal
way, and even though his show is in Splangish, people of all cultures can enjoy it. Learn more and purchase tickets.
|WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER11 City Place, 3rd Floor, (914) 328-1600
|Friday, December 20 – Sunday, January 12 WPPAC Mainstage: NewsiesBased on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies
features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty & the Beast) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award
winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed
with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of
Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged
“newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the
newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike
against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!
While on Broadway, Newsies received 23 major theatrical nominations –
including eight Tony Award nods – and won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Score and Choreography. Learn more and
purchase tickets.
|WHITE PLAINS PUBLIC LIBRARY100 Martine Avenue, (914) 422-1400
FOR CHILDREN:
Wednesday, December 18 Registration begins for Book Bunch
Join The Trove’s book discussion group for 4th and 5th graders held on
Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Read something new and challenging and
talk about it with other kids over pizza. You will be reading The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley. Pre-registration is required. Register in person in The Trove. When you register, you will receive a
free copy of the selected title.
FOR TEENS:
Wednesday, December 18 from 4 pm – 5 pm Which Craft? Wednesday: DIY Gifts
Make a thoughtful card or a small handmade gift for the holidays.
Projects will vary; please call for details. For students in grades 6 and up on a first-come, first-served basis.
FOR ADULTS:
Wednesday, December 18 from 2 pm – 4 pm SCORE :
How to Use Social Media to Help Your Business Grow
This workshop covers an assortment of social media and digital strategies and tactics for small businesses to employ to grow their business in an increasing all-digital environment. You’ll walk away with strategies and skills to apply immediately.
|See all events from the White Plains Public Library.