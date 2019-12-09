WESTCHESTER COUNTY SALES TAXES POP CORK IN OCTOBER–RISING 31.3% –ON TRACK FOR 7.7% INCREASE FOR 2019 END OF YEAR. WHITE PLAINS MAINTAINS 5.4% GROWTH AFTER 4 MONTHS OF FIS 2019-20

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance. December 9, 2019:

Westchester County sales tax dollars, if last year’s 2018 figures are met, will generate $593,369,046 when the county fiscal year ends, an annual increase of 7.7% over 2018 when the county received $550,562,481 in sales tax receipts.

The White Plains sales tax dollar handle in October was $4,009,241 down about 1% compared to October 2018, when $4,044,424 was generated.

After 4 months of the White Plains fiscal year which started in July, the city is 5.4% ahead of the 2017-18 pace generating $17,150,917 in sales tax dollars , up $892,624 from the $16,258,293 taken in July-through-October in 2018.