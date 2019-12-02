DAVID BUCHWALD ENDORSED FOR CONGRESS BY WHITE PLAINS AND HARRISON

DAVID BUCHWALD, IN HIS EIGHT YEAR AS ASSEMBLYMAN IN ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 93, REPRESENTING HARRISON, WHITE PLAINS, WAS ENDORSED FOR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 17, PRESENTLY HELD BY NITA LOWEY, WHO IS RETIRING AT THE END OF HER CURRENT TERM

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From Buchwald for Congress. December 2, 2019:

State Assemblymember David Buchwald, running for Congress in Rockland and Westchester Counties (NY-17), has received emphatic endorsements from two more local Democratic committees, the White Plains Democratic City Committee and the Harrison Democratic Committee.

White Plains is the largest city in the 17th Congressional District. Reflecting his strength in the district, Buchwald carried the White Plains party’s backing with a resounding 61-2 vote (expressed as a weighted vote of 9,910 to 156). In addition, Buchwald won the Harrison Democratic Committee’s endorsement unanimously.

Buchwald previously was endorsed by the North Castle Democratic Committee (also unanimously), more than 40 local elected and former elected officials, and Assemblymember Amy Paulin, who represents White Plains along with Assemblymember Buchwald.

“I am proud to have the support of the White Plains and Harrison Democrats. Throughout my years serving our community, I have worked to build relationships across the Lower Hudson Valley, and I will be a representative all of the 17th Congressional District can count on. From defending reproductive rights to reinstituting the SALT deduction to protecting our environment, my message of taking on Donald Trump and Washington Republicans is resonating with Democratic voters,” said Buchwald.

“The White Plains City Democratic Committee is excited to endorse David Buchwald in his run for Congress. David got his start in government here by being elected to our Common Council and has broad support across our city. From securing gun safety measures to standing up to Trump, he has been a fighter in Albany, and we know he will be the strongest voice for us in Congress,” said White Plains Democratic City Committee Chair Tim James.

“Harrison Democrats are completely behind David Buchwald as he runs for Congress. Throughout his years of service, he has fully delivered for Harrison — working to hold leaders in government accountable, supporting our schools and libraries, and passing the SAFE Act to keep area residents and children safer from gun violence. We are confident he will deliver real results for people across the Lower Hudson Valley,” said Harrison Democratic Committee Chair Frank Corvino.

Raised in Westchester, Buchwald is a four-term member of the New York State Assembly who has enacted over 65 pieces of legislation. Last year David introduced the New York TRUST Act, which allows the sharing of the State tax returns of top government officials, a law which Donald Trump is now suing to block. He is a former economic analyst with National Economic Research Associates and was a tax attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP before entering the Assembly. He received a B.S. in physics from Yale University, a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School and a Masters in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He lives in White Plains with his wife and two daughters.

Editor’s Note: Presently according to Ballotpedia, Mr. Buchwald is expected to be contested for the nomination in a Primary, June 23, 2020. The following candidates have expressed interest in running in the primary: