Library Plaza to Open.



WPCNR BOOK BEAT. From the White Plains Public Library. August 26,

2019:

Three things.



One, we’re excited that the Library exterior is being power-washed.

Feel free to grab a sponge and come help out (joking!) This is one of the

most frequent questions I receive, but it made sense to wait until the

work in the Library plaza draws to a close. The washing will take two

weeks or so, and there may be some minor disruptions.



Two, watch over the next few weeks as the fencing comes down and the beautiful Library Plaza becomes available for use. We’re planning a

celebration on September 14.



Finally, our One Book, One White Plains program is underway. Go here for more information or to sign up for a discussion group.