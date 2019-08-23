NEW YORK ELA AND MATH 2019 ASSESSMENT SCORES STATEWIDE SHOW NO SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT. WP Scores decline in ELA, Improve in Math.

THEY’RE OUT!

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the New York State Education Department. August 23, 2019:

The State Education Department late Thursday released the results of the 2019 Grades 3-8 English language arts (ELA) and mathematics tests administered last April and May.

Editor’s Note: In the White Plains City School District, 43% of Students taking the ELA were “Proficient”, placing in levels 3 & 4, compared to 45% being deemed proficient in 2018. In Math, White Plains students improved to 44% “Proficient” compared to 41% in 2018.

“The Board of Regents and I are committed to ensuring that all children, regardless of where they go to school, have access to equitable opportunities and a high-quality education,” Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “As our Every Student Succeeds Act plan emphasizes, we need multiple, interlocking strategies to address achievement gaps as well as opportunity gaps. State assessments are one tool that helps us do that.”

“During my tenure with the New York State Education Department, I’m proud of the progress we have made in terms of reducing gaps in student achievement,” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “As I’ve consistently said, assessments are a part of the larger picture that we look at when we examine performance levels across the state. This year’s test scores are a positive sign that we are making progress and I believe the deliberative and thoughtful approach outlined in our State’s ESSA plan will continue to benefit the students of New York State.”

2019 Results

The state did not make significant changes to the 2019 assessments; therefore the 2019 results can be compared with the 2018 results. However, due to the change in 2018 to the two-session test design and the performance standard review process, the 2017 Grades 3-8 ELA and Math results cannot be compared with 2018 and 2019 results.

Big 5 City School Districts

Of the Big 5 city school districts, New York City continues to have the highest percentage of students proficient in both ELA and math, with Yonkers having the second highest in each. In ELA in 2019, New York City exceeded the statewide proficiency rate by 2 percent, with 47.4 of students achieving proficiency, compared with 45.4 percent statewide. In math, 45.6 percent of New York City students scored at the proficient level, compared with 46.7 percent statewide.