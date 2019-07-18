Governor Inks Largest Wind Project in History

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo July 18,

2019:

Today was truly a monumental day for our state and the nation. I was

proud to be joined by former Vice President Al Gore (shaking hands with me above) to announce the largest offshore wind agreement by a state in U.S. history, and to sign the Climate Leadership and Community

Protection Act.



Offshore wind is critical to our plan to transition to clean energy, and

today, New York selected two offshore projects totaling 1,700 megawatts. That’s enough energy to power over 1 million homes.



These projects won’t just help the climate — they will support more than 1,600 jobs and create $3.2 billion in economic activity. The Climate

Leadership and Community Protection Act signed today is the most

aggressive climate legislation in the country.



It requires an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and

puts our state on the road to economy-wide carbon neutrality. The

environment and climate change are the most critically important policy priorities we face. They literally will determine the future.



To deny climate change is to deny reality. The American chorus

demanding acknowledgment of the climate crisis is now deafening and

we are overpowering the forces that are vested in the status quo.

I am proud that today, New York set an example for the world to follow.