City Asks for Applications for City Court Judge by May 30

City of White Plains Now Accepting Applications for a City Court Judge Position

The City of White Plains is accepting applications for a City Court Judge position. The City Court Judge position requires an attorney who is a resident of the City of White Plains and has been admitted to practice law in the State of New York for a minimum of five (5) years. The appointment will be for a ten (10) year term. Applications may be downloaded at www.cityofwhiteplains.com/judicialapplication and may be submitted to the City Court Judicial Review Committee, c/o Office of the Mayor, 255 Main Street, White Plains, New York 10601, or may be transmitted by e-mail to jcallahan@whiteplainsny.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019. Questions may be directed to Corporation Counsel John G. Callahan at jcallahan@whiteplainsny.gov or (914) 422-1411.