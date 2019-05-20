24 Hours to the WP School Budget Vote. Tomorrow 12 noon to 9 PM. For Polling Place Information, contact 422-2000

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From White Plains Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca. May 20, 2019:

It’s time for our Annual Budget Vote & Election. We are very proud of the budget we’re proposing for next year, which is fiscally responsible, tax-levy compliant, and supports 100% of our current programming. The plan also adds exciting new learning opportunities for our students and keeps high quality teachers in every classroom. It totals $226,588,5089 and has a tax levy increase of 3.44%.

Also on the ballot are two propositions relating to Capital Reserves.

Proposition #1 asks the voters to approve (as we are required to do) up to $6.4 million in expenditures for school improvement projects throughout the district, from the already existing 2016 Capital Reserve Fund.

Proposition #2 asks for voter approval (again, required) to establish a new 2019 Capital Reserve Fund of up to $25 million over a period of 10 years, to replace the 2016 Fund which will be depleted. Monies will be accrued through annual appropriation of unexpended funds and other legally available funds. No additional taxes will be incurred by either of these propositions. \

We think you will agree that this is a responsible, economical method of maintaining our wonderful facilities, rather than relying on bonding which, in itself, has a high cost. You may wish to learn more by viewing this short video: https://youtu.be/TT3obcD1rO8

Finally, the ballot includes two seats for the Board of Education, with the incumbents, Sheryl Brady and Charlie Norris running unopposed.

We hope you will go out to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, May 21st, Noon to 9 P.M. If you’re not sure of your polling place, please call 422-2000.

I can’t close without another moment of pride. In addition to the many scholarships and college acceptances coming in, our successes on the athletic fields, and other wonderful activities in all the schools, we are particularly proud to have two of our graduating seniors nominated to the United State Service Academies. Ryan Grafman will attend the U. S. Naval Academy and Clara Friend will attend the U. S. Military Academy (West Point). Both were nominated by Congresswoman Nita Lowey.