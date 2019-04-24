Hudson Gateway “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show Raises $30,000 for Charity

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, raised a total of $30,417 at their “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show held on April 4 at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. The event featured fashions by Lord & Taylor in Eastchester and were modeled by HGAR Realtors.

Established in 2003 and relaunched in 2013, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profit organizations serving the housing, hunger, health, happiness, and humane needs of people throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond. Last year, the Foundation donated more than $81,000 to 26 local charities.

“We are so grateful to all who attended this exciting event and to our many sponsors who helped to make the evening possible,” said Maryann Tercasio, President of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation. “This funding will allow us to continue to support so many wonderful charitable organizations that make a real difference in the lives of both individuals and families here in the Hudson Valley,” added Bonnie Koff, Chair of the HG Realtor Foundation Fundraising Committee.

The HG REALTOR® Foundation models include: Ed and Justin Albano of Keller Williams NY Realty in White Plains; Carol Aloia of Houlihan Lawrence in White Plains; Carmen Bauman of Green Grass Real Estate Corp. in Bronxville; Anthony Berardi of BHG Rand Realty in New Rochelle; Vikktoria Cooper of Coldwell Banker in Katonah; Justin Cruz of BHG Rand Realty in the Bronx; Virginia Doetsch, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s Int. Realty in Bronxville; Luis Omar Figueroa in the Bronx; Rich Herska of BHG Rand in Nyack; Ron Garafalo, HGAR President, of John J. Lease Realtors in Middletown; Ari LaFauve of Compass Greater NY, LLC inDobbs Ferry; Nikki McMann of William Raveis-New York LLC in Katonah; Jeliana Melendez of Keller Williams in White Plains: Jennifer Moore of Houlihan Lawrence in White Plains; Leia Rodman of William Raveis Legends Realty in Briarcliff Manor; Evelyn Roman of Compass Greater NY LLC in Dobbs Ferry; Tremaine Selby of Weichert Realtors in Monroe; Al Smith of Coldwell Banker in New Rochelle; Veronica Suarez of Re/Max Distinguished Homes & Properties in Tuckahoe; Crystal Hawkins Syska of Keller Williams in White Plains; Linda Urban of Houlihan Lawrence inBriarcliff Manor; Elaine Voss of Coldwell Banker in Pound Ridge; Jill Ramsey Wilkins of BGH Rand in Goshen, and Suzan Zeolla of Houlihan Lawrence in Briarcliff Manor.