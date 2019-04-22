WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL BUILDS FOR THE FUTURE

WPCNR DOWNTOWN DOINGS. From White Plains Hospital. April 22, 2019:

White Plains Hospital (WPH) officially broke ground on a pivotal addition to its campus today, a 252,000 square-foot, 9-story outpatient center for advanced medicine and surgery, located at the corner of Maple and Longview Avenues, adjacent and connected to both the main Hospital and the Center for Cancer Care. The announcement was made today at an official groundbreaking held at the site. The project is expected to be completed in two years in Spring, 2021.

The facility is one of the most significant additions to the Hospital’s ongoing campus transformation, which has also included extensive campus modernization and renovation, such as the expanded Center for Cancer Care, completed in 2016, and the Hospital’s new lobby and inpatient tower, completed in 2015. Since 2015, approximately 475,000 square feet have been renovated or added to the Hospital. The new project is estimated to cost approximately $272 million.

“White Plains Hospital continues to raise the bar on what it means to deliver the highest quality care in settings that are tailored to patients and their families,” said Steven M. Safyer, MD, president and CEO, Montefiore Medicine. “This new location represents the very best Montefiore has to offer, passionate physicians, who are leaders in their fields with access to cutting-edge research from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, backed by the most modern technology available today.”

The new advanced center will house new operating rooms, endoscopy suites, cutting-edge imaging, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers, and specialty physician practices including: orthopedics, spine, maternal fetal medicine, neurosurgery, and a Heart and Vascular Center.

“The new center is an exciting step in White Plains Hospital’s transformation into the leading tertiary care hub for patients in Westchester County and beyond,” explained Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital.

“Inside, we will deliver a seamless patient experience and offer ease and convenience for accessing additional advanced ambulatory services and procedures.” Ms. Fox continued, “The growth and vitality of White Plains Hospital has been a key driver in attracting top medical talent from major teaching and research hospitals in New York. Our medical staff has grown significantly, and we have added or expanded in key specialties such as oncology, interventional cardiology, neurosurgery, hepatobiliary surgery, electrophysiology and orthopedics.”

The facility will also be a job creator for the County. In 2018, White Plains Hospital supported 6,264 jobs through a combination of direct employment (3,034) at the Hospital and its satellites, and indirect job creation (3,230) for supply and equipment vendors, contractors, laborers, and in local businesses that support the Hospital’s workforce and visitors.

The new project is expected to bring a 9% growth in new jobs over the four-year period.

In the City of White Plains in 2018, WPH supported or sustained 2,605 jobs, accounting for 1 in every 36 jobs within the City, either directly or indirectly. By the end of construction, the impact on the City of White Plains is projected to be 2,869 jobs, of which 441 will be attributed to the new center.

Other Details:

Enhanced Patient Experience: The patient drop-off driveway is integrated into the building’s design, allowing patients to essentially drive into the building for convenient drop off. Two bridges will connect the outpatient facility to the main Hospital. One bridge will be designated for staff and patients, and another for visitors. This unique layout keeps hospital activity and patients “behind the scenes,” securing their privacy.

Sustainable Design and Construction: The project is designed in accordance with the principles of sustainable construction to support energy efficiency, water efficiency, light pollution reduction, and indoor air quality.

Smart Building Features: The building will feature a robust IT infrastructure designed to facilitate current and future medical technology, such as telemedicine. An intelligent infrastructure will support automatic building management, energy efficiency through technology and real-time data collection.

The new construction project is part of White Plains Hospital’s ongoing modernization, which has included extensive campus renovations, the addition of satellite offices, and the acquisition of new specialty practices. With locations across Westchester County, White Plains Hospital’s footprint now extends from New Rochelle to Yorktown.