wpweek for 2-8 has been posted . the youtube link is https://youtu.be/47P1Bf_mL2k the whiteplainsweek.com link is http://www.whiteplainsweek.com/

PETER KATZ AND JOHN BAILEY TONIGHT MAKE SENSE OUT OF THE MORATORIUM

PLUS GEORGE LATIMER ON THE MORATORIUM

TOM ROACH ON THE MORATORIUM

NOAM BRAMSON ON THE MORATORIUM

BEN BOYKIN ON THE MORATORIUM

JOHN BAILEY ON WHY CON ED IS NOT BUDGING ON THE MORATORIUM

ANDREW CUOMO AND HIS FINANCE TEAM ON THE $2.3 BILLION STATE SHORTFALL

THE CIVIL WAR BETWEEN WASHINGTON AND NEW YORK

PETER KATZ ON THE TRUMP TRAIL