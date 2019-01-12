WPDPW CONDUCTING SEWER TESTS IN NEIGHBORHOODS THIS WEEK TO CHECK FOR UNAUTHORIZED WASTE OR ROGUE DRAINAGE ENTERING CITY SANITARY SEWERS SYSTEM



WPCNR DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS ADVISORY. From the Rosedale Residential Association. January 12, 2018:



Below is an informational email from Tracey Muhlfeld, Office of the Commissioner of Public Works for White Plains



Dear Respective Neighborhood Association Presidents and Co-Presidents:



On behalf of Commissioner Richard Hope, we would like to make you aware of work that will be taking place in various locations in your areas:



Beginning Monday, January 14th, the Department of Public Works will be conducting Smoke Testing in some of the public sanitary sewer lines in your neighborhoods. These tests will be done in one neighborhood at a time. I am attaching a list of streets, along with the test dates, for your convenience. The majority of these tests are for one day only.



The purpose of these smoke tests is to assure the integrity of our sewer lines and to determine if there are sources of water entering the lines either through direct connections (i.e. sump pumps or roof leaders) or through broken lines in the ground (i.e. the city’s sewer mains or homeowner service lines.)



Defective or illicit connections overload the sanitary sewer system and threaten the environment, as well as the operation of the County’s sewage treatment operations.



Attached is a direct link to the City of White Plains DPW Website with information regarding the testing.



In addition, I am attaching to this e-mail a copy of the door hanger, which residents will be given prior to their street testing; a letter from the Commissioner of Public Works detailing the project and also a pdf of the names of streets and dates of testing. All of these documents are linked on the website as well.



https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/222/10155/Bureau-of-Water-Wastewater



https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/DocumentCenter/View/4765/SSES-Year-1-Smoke-Testing-Public-Notification-Letter_01-09-2019



https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/DocumentCenter/View/4766/Smoke-Test-Door-Hanger



https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/DocumentCenter/View/4764/RoadsNeighborhoods-for-smoke-testing-2019





Thank you, once again, for working with the City of White Plains to help make our infrastructure as safe as possible.



