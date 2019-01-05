Westchester County Association Asks Input on County Issues To Ask the County Executive About.

|The Westchester County Association is hosting Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Thursday, January 10, 2019, 8:00 AM at the Westchester Marriott Hotel, Tarrytown.
There will be an opportunity to pose questions to the County Executive based on the input you provide us in this brief survey. Please note that answers are anonymous. Your input is important and we greatly appreciate your participation.
To give your opinions, print out and E-Mail your answers and comments to
jemrick@westchester.org
|1.The County Executive and Legislature have recently approved a $1.9 billion operating budget for 2019 which includes a 2% county property tax increase. Which of the following best reflects your thoughts on the budget?
The budget is too high, The budget is too low.
The budget is appropriate?
|2.Should the County enter into a public-private partnership for the management of Westchester County Airport?
Yes No No opinion
|3.A proposal has been put forth to develop 60 acres of unused land owned by the County (known as “North 60”) into a $1.2 billion life science and technology center. Which of the following best reflects your thoughts on the project?
Move ahead with the current approved developer
Re-issue an RFP for the project
Lease the property for another use
No opinion
|4.One suggested way to increase revenue to the County is to request approval from NY State to raise the County sales tax. Do you support that idea?
Yes No No opinion
|5.What do you think is the most important role of County government ?
Deliver state mandated social services
Public Safety
Road and infrastructure maintenance
Economic Development
No opinion
|6.Do you feel the current County administration fosters a business friendly environment?
Yes No No opinion
|7.What do you think the County’s most important priorities should be for 2019?
|8.Are you considering leaving Westchester County in the next 1-3 years?
Yes No Undecided
|9.Any additional comments or questions that you have for our County Executive?