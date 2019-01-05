Westchester County Association Asks Input on County Issues To Ask the County Executive About.

The Westchester County Association is hosting Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Thursday, January 10, 2019, 8:00 AM at the Westchester Marriott Hotel, Tarrytown.



There will be an opportunity to pose questions to the County Executive based on the input you provide us in this brief survey. Please note that answers are anonymous. Your input is important and we greatly appreciate your participation.

To give your opinions, print out and E-Mail your answers and comments to

jemrick@westchester.org