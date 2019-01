RUDY COOMBS 44 years with Youth Shelter of Westchester is interviewed by John Bailey Tonight on White Plains TV’s PEOPLE TO BE HEARD AT 8 PM ON FIOS CH.45 and ALTICE CH. 76, or anytime on www.wpcommunitymedia.org. WPTV Photo by Diana Das

Mr. Coombs explores the impact of incarceration on teens from 16 to 25.

Explains how Youth Shelter of Westchester and the Eagle Academy turn youths around in the inner cities.

How the two organizations work with parents and the courts to rescue youth and have created graduates with great futures.

On This week’s PEOPLE TO HEARD, Westchester County’s Most Insightful Interview Program from White Plains TV