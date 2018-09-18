WESTCHESTER TOWNS, CITIES APPROVE SHARED SERVICES PLAN–SUBMITTED TO THE STATE

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-EXAMINER. From Westchester County Department of Communications. September 18, 2018:

In a unanimous vote, municipal leaders from all across Westchester County voted to approve the Latimer Administration’s “Update on the Westchester County Shared Services and Taxpayer Savings Plan.” The revised plan was submitted to the NYS Division of the Budget on September 14, 2018.

The 2018 plan, which includes eight new proposals on top of the one proposal from the 2017 plan, would begin in 2019 with matching funds made available by New York State in 2020.

The updated plan projects $7.5 million in 2019 savings, $9.3 million in 2020 savings, and $27 million in recurring savings which will benefit taxpayers, make government services and operations more efficient and enable the County and municipalities to receive state matching funds.

After three public hearings, input from local officials and outreach to a variety of stakeholders including labor and school district officials, the Shared Services Panel, which includes the Mayor/Supervisor of each municipality in Westchester County, voted unanimously to approve the 2018 County-wide Shared Services plan.