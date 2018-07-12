David Buchwald Announces His Candidacy for Reelection to Assembly District 93

Mr. Buchwald at a recent visit to the White Plains Television Studios.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2018. From Assemblyman David Buchwald, July 12, 2018:

David Buchwald, Democrat representing the 93rd Assembly District, formally announced his re-election campaign Wednesday.

Buchwald has earned the endorsement of five parties, including the Democratic, Independence, Reform, Women’s Equality and Working Families Parties.

Illustrating the breadth and depth of support Assemblyman Buchwald has received, over 2,500 Democratic signatures were collected by volunteers, more than five times the amount required to make the ballot. An additional 341 signatures on the Independence, Reform, Women’s Equality and Working Families Party petitions were turned into the Board of Elections.

Assemblyman Buchwald said, “I am honored to have such wide support throughout Westchester. In the Assembly, I have worked on behalf of Westchester residents, from fighting to protect our environment, to standing up for women’s rights, to working to reduce our tax burden. I am grateful that I have earned the support of Westchester’s community and political leaders of all stripes.”

Buchwald continued, “And now, more than ever, it is critical to protect our shared values, as they are under assault from Washington. I would consider it a great honor to continue to stand up for my constituents and to represent Westchester in the State Assembly.

First elected to the New York State Assembly in 2012, Assemblyman David Buchwald has dedicated himself to making Westchester a better place to live, work and raise a family.

A tax attorney by trade, David’s legislative priorities include fighting to protect and preserve our environment, strengthening our public education system, championing sensible gun safety laws, protecting women’s reproductive health rights and the civil rights of all New Yorkers, cleaning up Albany and securing electoral reform.

He is also the author of the groundbreaking constitutional amendment allowing the forfeiture of corrupt public officials’ taxpayer-funded pensions.

The 93rd Assembly District includes the communities of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and White Plains.