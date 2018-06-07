County Executive Latimer Appoints Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability. Conversion of County Motor Vehicles to All Electric Planned

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. June 7, 2018:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the appointment of Peter McCartt, one of many talented individuals who have joined Latimer’s administration to move Westchester County forward. McCartt has been tapped as the new Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability.

Latimer said: “I am proud to name Peter McCartt as a key member of my team, who brings a wealth of experience on the environment, energy conservation and sustainability. Peter will be charged with rolling out many important initiatives, including launching a County-wide food scrap recycling program, upgrading the County’s fleet to electric vehicles and working with the sound shore communities and rivertowns to ensure our waterways are protected.”

McCartt said: “I am honored and excited to be taking on this new position. There is a lot of work to be done to bring the County up to the high standards held by my friends in the environmental advocacy community. I feel deeply obligated to them and to our children. There are a great many assets within and outside this government, and I am up to the task of utilizing these valued resources of committed volunteers and professionals. The time is now to save green by being green, it just makes cents.”

McCartt has had a long and successful business career, with a focus over the last 12 years on the environment, energy conservation and sustainability fronts. He is responsible for the creation of several successful organizations and programs across the County, including Sustainable Westchester, Inc., Eastchester’s Environmental Committee, Friends of Twin Lakes and the Southern Westchester Energy Action Consortium. McCartt has been named United Way’s “Volunteer of the Year” for his work on environmental issues in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, and has been cited for his distinguished public service to our region.