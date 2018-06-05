City Adds DOCKLESS Bicycle Rentals to Downtown

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From City of White Plains. June 5, 2018:

The Common Council adopted a dockless bike share ordinance in March. The ordinance creates a one-year pilot program and authorizes the City to establish a permit process through which dockless bike share operators can operate within the city.

The ordinance includes detailed operating standards as well as standards for the bikes themselves. Permitted operators will be able to deploy up to 150 bikes in the first 30 days of operation. Additional bikes would need the approval of the City.

The operators will be responsible for maintaining their fleet of bikes and for “rebalancing” the bikes around the city on a regular basis. Because these bikes are “dockless” they do not need to be parked in a docking station at the end of a ride (think CitiBike in NYC).

The dockless bikes can be parked in any bike rack, painted bike parking area, or any other legal and appropriate place for a bike to park (For ex, Just like regular bikes, bikeshare bikes cannot block pedestrian access to the sidewalk, accessibility ramps, or entrances to public or private property. Neither can they block vehicular access to the street.).

“We applaud Mayor Roach for building on his record of supporting transportation on two wheels by introducing dockless bike share to the city. Under his leadership, White Plains has also expanded its bike lane network and installed bicycle racks in key areas, such as near the Metro North Station. We are thrilled to begin serving this community with our affordable, accessible and sustainable mode of transportation,” said Anna Wan Christie, ofo’s General Manager for New York.

Gil Kazimirov, Lime New York General Manager said, “We’re excited to bring Lime’s subsidyfree bikesharing solution to a city that is already heavily invested in the safety and mobility of their residents. Our bikes will help the entire White Plains community take advantage of the City’s expanding bike lane infrastructure by offering a sustainable, healthy, and affordable way for people to get around.”

Dockless bike share is easy to use and is an affordable transportation option. Watch for Lime and ofo at upcoming community events. Representatives will be on hand to help introduce the bikes to residents and workers alike.

About ofo: Founded in 2014, ofo is the world’s original and largest station-free bicycle-sharing platform. ofo was created for sharing and aims to unlock every corner of the world by making bikes accessible to everyone. To date, ofo has connected users to more than 15 million bikes in over 300 cities across 22 countries, generated more than 32 million daily transactions and has provided over 250 million global users with 7 billion efficient, convenient and green rides. To learn more, visit www.ofo.com.

About Lime: Lime is revolutionizing mobility in cities and campuses by empowering residents with a greener, more convenient, and affordable transportation option that also improves urban sustainability. By partnering with local key stakeholders and systematically deploying a fleet of smart-bikes that are enabled with GPS, wireless technology, and self-activating locks, Lime is improving how residents move around their communities by making the first and last mile faster, cheaper, and healthier for riders. Learn more at www.limebike.com.