TONIGHT AT 8: BENJAMIN BOYKIN, NEW WESTCHESTER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF LEGISLATORS INTERVIEWED ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

JOHN BAILEY AND PETER KATZ

INTERVIEW

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY LEGISLATORS

ON

HIS DUTIES

HIS MANAGEMENT STYLE

LEGISLATION THE BOARD WILL TAKE UP FIRST

HOW THE IMMIGRANT PROTECTION ACT CAN WORK FOR THE COUNTY AND THE GOVERNMENT

THE PLAYLAND SITUATION–HOW THE BOARD WILL REVIEW IT.

THE AIRPORT DEAL WHAT THE BOARD’S OBJECTIVES ARE

WHY THE BUDGET IS BEING AUDITED BY THE COMPTROLLER

AND MORE

ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 COUNTYWIDE AT 8

AND IN WHITE PLAINS

ALTICE-CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

AND AROUND THE WORLD  ANYTIME ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org