Photos of the Day: County Executive Latimer Signs Executive Order Banning Gun Shows on County-Owned Property. Board of Legislators Says they Will Move to Legislate the Ban in Perpetuity

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ARRIVES AT COUNTY CENTER FOR NEWS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING BANNING OF GUN SHOWS ON ALL WESTCHESTER COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY. GUNSHOWS ARE STILL PERMITTED TO BE STAGE IN PRIVATELY OWNED FACILITIES.

DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS SAID HE WAS PLEASED THAT THE EXECUTIVE ORDER ECHOED THE LEGISLATION HE INTRODUCED IN 2016, TO BAN GUN SHOWS WHICH WAS VETOED BY FORMER COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROBERT ASTORINO

WHITE PLAINS DISTRICT 5 ¬†COUNTY LEGISLATOR BENJAMIN BOYKIN, SAID THE BOARD OF LEGISLATORS WOULD INTRODUCE LEGISLATION ASSURING THE EXECUTIVE ORDER WOULD BECOME COUNTY LAW “IN PERPETUITY.”

VARIOUS COUNTY LEGISLATORS EACH SPOKE ON THE MENACE OF GUN VIOLENCE IN THEIR DISTRICTS AND PRAISED THE EXECUTIVE ORDER AS RETURNING TO “WESTCHESTER VALUES.”

MR. LATIMER SAID BANNING GUNSHOWS WAS ONE OF THE ISSUES THAT THE MAJORITY OF VOTERS STRONGLY SUPPORTED, NOTING HIS WINNING 57% OF THE VOTE COMPARED TO 43% FOR HIS OPPONENT, MR. ASTORINO, AND HE, LATIMER WAS FOLLOWING THROUGH ON THAT PROMISE. HE ADDED THAT THE GUN SHOW HELD LAST JANUARY IN THE COUNTY CENTER CONTAINED CONFEDERACY MEMORABILIA  AND NAZI PUBLICATIONS WHICH HAD SPARKED WIDESPREAD CRITICISM OF THE GUN SHOW.