WHITE PLAINS SALVATION ARMY LEADER ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD AT 8 ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 AND IN WHITE PLAINS ALTICE-CABLEVISION CH. 76 RINGING IN THE HOLIDAY CHEER

New White Plains Salvation Army Major Jenny Alarcon and Salvation Army Board Member, White Plains Television’s John Vorperian, stopped by White Plains Television Studios this week  to give an update on The Salvation Army’s annual charity collection, the Red Kettle Campaign  to fund all The Salvation Army White Plains services for 2018.

Their interview  is on television throughout Westchester County on Verizon Fioa channel 45 and White Plains Altice Cablevision channal 76 tonight, December 14 on White Plains Television’s People to Be Heard  with John Bailey at 8 PM and  again on both networks at 7 PM, Saturday December 16 on those same stations.

It is also available Thursday on the internet at www.wpcommunitymedia.org at anytime  and also YouTube and at the www.whiteplainsweek.com site on Friday, December 17.

