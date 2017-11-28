White Plains Kindergarten Registration begins January 4 through February 22. You Must Make in Person Appointment. Call to set Appointments beginning Dec. 4

FORMAL KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION PERIOD ANNOUNCED

The White Plains Public Schools’ Family Information Center (FIC) announces that the Formal Kindergarten Registration Period will begin on Thursday, January 4th and will continue through Thursday, February 22nd.

All children born in 2013 (January 1st – December 31st) who are living in White Plains are eligible for Kindergarten in September 2018.

Parents are encouraged to call as early as December 4, 2017 to begin scheduling their child’s registration appointment.

Registration appointments must be made in advance by calling (914) 422-2038 – no walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Parents who do not register their children on or before the February 22nd deadline risk losing their sibling guarantee (where applicable) and may not be able to submit their elementary school preferences as part of the Controlled Parents’ Choice Program.

For more information, please call the Family Information Center at (914) 422-2038.

