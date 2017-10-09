THE FIRST DEBATE

BCW to Hold First Head-to-Head Debate in Westchester County Executive Race

WHEN: Tuesday, October 10, 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: The Reckson Center, 360 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains.

WHAT: Continuing its leadership role of keeping the business community informed on important issues, The Business Council of Westchester will hold the first head-to-head debate in the race for Westchester County Executive between Republican incumbent Rob Astorino and Democratic challenger NYS Senator George Latimer. The candidates will debate key issues from the closing of Indian Point and the future of Westchester County Airport.

WHO: The debate will be moderated by nationally respected pollster and political expert Lee Miringoff, Director, Marist Institute for Public Opinion.