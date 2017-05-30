WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney. May 30, 2017:

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced today that Christopher Schraufnagel (DOB 08/11/74), who is currently living in the State of New Jersey, was sentenced in New Castle Town Court to three years of probation with sex offender conditions after having pled guilty to:

two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class “A” Misdemeanors and

one count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a class “B” Misdemeanor.

The three years of probation with sex offender conditions includes work and residency restrictions as well as sex offender treatment. Probation supervision is expected to be transferred to the State of New Jersey.

The defendant was required to surrender his New York State Teaching License.

From May 1, 2011 to June 5, 2015, the defendant, a former speech and drama teacher at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York, engaged in numerous instances of sexual assault, inappropriate sexual conduct and contact with a total of three underage students of the school.

In a previous appearance in New Castle Town Court, the defendant admitted subjecting two of the three victims to sexual contact.

A sex offender registration hearing is scheduled for July 12, 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Clark-DiRusso and Assistant District Attorney Joyce Miller of the Special Prosecutions Division prosecuted the case.