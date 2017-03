WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. MARCH 24, 2017:

John

I categorically reject accusations of the leadership of the Gedney Association that there is some “deal” on FASNY. There has been no deal and there will be no deal.

We have set a public hearing for April 5th and we will sometime thereafter vote on the latest site plan, all as set forth clearly in the Stipulation of Settlement in the FASNY litigation.

John M. Martin, Esq.

Member – White Plains Common Council