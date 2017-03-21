The Case for Gorsuch

WPCNR WASHINGTON WIRE. From the White House. March 21, 2017:

Yesterday, Judge Neil Gorsuch began his 4-day hearing to become the next Justice of the Supreme Court. After months of meeting with 72 Senators from both sides of the aisle and creating a lasting impression on lawmakers and media alike, Judge Gorsuch will finally get his chance to show exactly what kind of asset he will be to our Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch has spent his career fighting for plaintiffs and defendants alike, carefully applying the law to each situation, and staying clear of any kind of politics or favoritism. In 2005, after a successful career as an attorney in private practice, Judge Gorsuch devoted his time to serving his country as Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General at the Justice Department. There, he continued to serve the needs of the American people in civil litigation.

Several of Judge Gorsuch’s opinions are well known for their style, steadfast commitment to constitutional principles, and the fundamental principle of equal justice for all. In one opinion, he warned, “something distinct, different, and more problematic [is] afoot when the government selectively infringes on a fundamental right.”

President Donald J. Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch because he knew he would embody all the qualities of the late, great, Justice Antonin Scalia; equal justice under the law, steadfast commitment to constitutional principles, and justice aside from people or politics. A strong and knowledgeable Supreme Court is essential to our country’s success. To that end, we must have the most qualified jurists on the bench—people like Judge Gorsuch.