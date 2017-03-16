SEIU UNION ON THE TRUMP BUDGET: “America You Are on Your Own”

WPCNR NATIONAL WIRE. From the Service Employees Union International. March 16, 2017:

“Trump’s spending plan is truly a budget to nowhere. Wasting billions we don’t have on a useless wall we don’t need won’t fix our broken immigration system.

The largest defense spending increase in the history of the largest military in the world won’t make our country any safer.

Gutting the EPA won’t make the threat of climate change go away.

Slashing the Department of Labor won’t make our workforce more productive or irresponsible employers’ offences less damaging.

Crushing the Department of Housing will decimate affordable housing in places like New York City.

Deep cuts to the Department of Education is not putting American kids first.

This is the budget of an administration at war with reality that only serves the needs of the already wealthy and powerful. For Trump and his team of cronies the message to America is: you are on your own.”

With more than 163,000 members in 11 states and Washington DC, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country.