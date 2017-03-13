Snow Intensifies as of 8:15 A.M, Changes to Sleet/Freezing Rain/ at 10:45 A.M.

The latest National Weather Service Forecast , 11:00 A.M. E.D.T.
IT WAS 27 DEGREES AND SNOW-SLEETING-FREEZING RAIN IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA FROM 6 TO 8:15 A.M. SNOW SLIPPERY.PLOWS PLOWING. SNOW DEPTH– STILL 8 INCHES APPROACHING 11 A.M. STORM TURNED TO ALL SNOW IN SWIRLING WINDSWEPT STROKES AS OF 8:15 A.M. CHANGED TO ALL SLEET-FREEZING RAIN AGAIN AS OF 10:45 A.M. LIGHT SNOW STARTED UP AT 1:30 PM. SNOWFALL IN THE WPNCR PART OF TOWN: 8 TO 9 INCHES.
THE SLEET FACTOR APPEARS IS DEPRESSING THE SNOWFALL DEPTH, BUT UNFORTUNATELY MAKING THE SNOW COVER VERY HEAVY TO SHOVEL. USE CAUTION WHEN LIFTING.
REST OF TODAY FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE 11 A.M.
Snow and sleet, becoming all snow after 2pm. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 2pm. High near 29.
Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Windy, with a north wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Tonight
A chance of snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of flurries between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.