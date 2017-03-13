Snow Intensifies as of 8:15 A.M, Changes to Sleet/Freezing Rain/ at 10:45 A.M.

The latest National Weather Service Forecast , 11:00 A.M. E.D.T.

IT WAS 27 DEGREES AND SNOW-SLEETING-FREEZING RAIN IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA FROM 6 TO 8:15 A.M. SNOW SLIPPERY.PLOWS PLOWING. SNOW DEPTH– STILL 8 INCHES APPROACHING 11 A.M. STORM TURNED TO ALL SNOW IN SWIRLING WINDSWEPT STROKES AS OF 8:15 A.M. CHANGED TO ALL SLEET-FREEZING RAIN AGAIN AS OF 10:45 A.M. LIGHT SNOW STARTED UP AT 1:30 PM. SNOWFALL IN THE WPNCR PART OF TOWN: 8 TO 9 INCHES.

THE SLEET FACTOR APPEARS IS DEPRESSING THE SNOWFALL DEPTH, BUT UNFORTUNATELY MAKING THE SNOW COVER VERY HEAVY TO SHOVEL. USE CAUTION WHEN LIFTING.