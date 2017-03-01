COUNCILWOMAN BETH SMAYDA ANNOUNCES SHE WILL NOT RUN FOR REELECTION to the COMMON COUNCIL. NOMINATIONS EXTENDED

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. Special to WPCNR from the White Plains City Democratic Committee. March 1, 2017:

On the eve of the introduction of three Democrats announcing their intentions to primary the incumbent Democratic Councilpersons (John Martin, Beth Smayda and John Kirkpatrick) expected to run for reelection in November, Councilwoman Smayda has announced she will not run for reelection.

Ms. Smayda was first elected to the Common Council in 2009, and reelected in 2013.She has served seven years on the council, and is one of three women members of the Council(the other two are Milagros Lecuona and Nadine Hunt-Robinson).

Tim James, the newly elected Chair of the Democrat City Committee announced this in a news release this morning sent at noon today, writing: