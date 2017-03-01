COUNCILWOMAN BETH SMAYDA ANNOUNCES SHE WILL NOT RUN FOR REELECTION to the COMMON COUNCIL. NOMINATIONS EXTENDED

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. Special to WPCNR from the White Plains City Democratic Committee. March 1, 2017:
On the eve of the introduction of three Democrats announcing their intentions to primary the incumbent Democratic Councilpersons (John Martin, Beth Smayda and John Kirkpatrick) expected to run for reelection in November, Councilwoman Smayda has announced she will not run for reelection.
Ms. Smayda was first elected to the Common Council in 2009, and reelected in 2013.She has served seven years on the council, and is one of three women members of the Council(the other two are Milagros Lecuona and Nadine Hunt-Robinson).
Tim James, the newly elected Chair of the Democrat City Committee announced this in a news release this morning sent at noon today, writing:
“White Plains Common Council Member Beth Smayda has decided not to run for re-election this year.
In light of that development, Vicki Presser, Chair of the White Plains Democratic City Committee’s Nominating Committee, has extended the time for requests to be interviewed by the Nominating Committee for the position of Common Council Member to March 15.
Any person who has not already had or scheduled an interview who wishes to be considered by the Nominating Committee for the position of Common Council Member in this year’s elections should contact Vicki Presser by e-mail at vpesser@aol.com by March 15 (but preferably as soon as possible)..
As a result, the City Committee’s endorsement for Common Council will be made at its April meeting (date not yet determined), rather than at its March meeting (on March 30), as previously planned. The City Committee’s endorsement for Mayor will still be made at the March 30 meeting.