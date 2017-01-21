John Kelly Sworn In as Head of Department of Homeland Security

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE.From The Department of Homeland Security. January 21,

Friday, retired Marine Corps General John F. Kelly was officially sworn in as the fifth Secretary of Homeland Security. Secretary Kelly took the oath Friday evening after the Senate voted to confirm him. As Secretary of Homeland Security, Kelly now leads the third largest federal department in the United States that includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, and the United States Secret Service.

“I am honored and humbled to take on this responsibility to serve alongside the magnificent men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” said Secretary Kelly, “and, I look forward to protecting our nation, its citizens, and preserving our liberty and upholding the rule of law as I continue my service to this great country. I ask for your patience and prayers as I take on this tremendous task together with you, and my only plea is that together we focus our loyalty on the Constitution that we all have sworn to preserve and protect and the nation we love.”

Prior to joining DHS, Secretary Kelly served in the United States Marine Corps for 45 years closing his career as the commander of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) in 2016. Secretary Kelly has held senior command positions in Iraq and as the Senior Military Assistant to two Secretaries of Defense.