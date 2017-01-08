ConEdison Solutions — Sustainable Westchester “Go To” Energy Supplier sold to Exelon, international energy supplier after 6 months.

WPCNR THE POWER NEWS. JANUARY 8, 2017:

ConEdison Solutions which has been the default supplier selected by the Sustainable Westchester power consortium of 24 Westchester County cities and towns, including White Plains, has announced it is being purchased by Exelon, a $7 Billion energy supply firm.

The purchase comes six months after ConEdison Solutions started supplying electricity to the 24 Westchester cities and towns. The purchase was announced in a letter received by customers above on Saturday.

However, the sale was announced by Constellation New Energy as completed in a news release September 1.

As of February, customers now supplied by ConEdison Solutions will receive a bill from an Exelon subsidiary, Constellation New Energy, Inc. The energy rate you are now paying through the Sustainable Westchester program will remain the same.