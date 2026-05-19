MAY19– STATE OF HEALTH FROM YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST

Hits: 83
|
Mother Nature seems mad at us. Or perhaps, rather, this is what happens when we dismantle public health systems. Diseases thrive when humans are most vulnerable, and now we have two diseases of high consequence in the news: hantavirus and Ebola.
That’s on top of tick season peaking and heat-related illnesses entering the picture. I end with some good news and a poll.
Here’s what’s going on and what it means for you and your health.
In case you missed it: NYT op ed
Last week, I wrote for the Times and, to my surprise, didn’t combust from nervousness.
It’s time to stop playing games and speak truth to power. The public deserves stronger, better systems. That’s not created by performative headlines or destruction alone; it also means not going back to 2019.
Disease weather report
Hantavirus update
The outbreak remains contained, and 41 people are being actively monitored in the U.S. Risk remains low for reasons previously covered.
A few updates:
Countdown to mid-June. We’re in a waiting game to see if the outbreak grows. The 42-day quarantine clock starts from last exposure and CDC is assuming that was the day passengers arrived in Nebraska. The median infection window is 18 days, which is an intermediate target for good news.
Ticks still ticking, but did they peak?
We are in peak tick season, especially in the Midwest and Northeast, where ~110 per 100,000 people visit emergency departments for tick bites.
But we may have already peaked, which is 5 weeks earlier than previous years. Whether this season is just early or will stretch on unusually long, time will tell.
Heat: Introducing a new section
Heat risk peaks today across Texas and the Northeast, then eases later in the week.
Heat sends more people to the ER with heat stroke, asthma attacks, dehydration, and heart problems. While relatively rare, it can also lead to death, which has increased over the past decade with more extreme heat. An increase in deaths outside largely drives this pattern. Indoor deaths are mostly among those without a working AC.
The real danger is heat imbalance. That’s when your body produces more heat than it can release. Normally, sweat helps cool us down. But when it’s hot and humid, sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily. The air is already saturated with moisture, making it harder for your body to cool itself and increasing the risk of illness.
Some federal tools were dismantled in 2025, but the NOAA-CDC HeatRisk tool remains active. This tool:
Spotlight: Ebola outbreak
A concerning Ebola outbreak is unfolding in Central Africa. This remains a very low risk to those in the U.S., but the WHO just declared it a public health emergency of international concern. Over 340 suspected cases and 100 deaths have been reported, and now there is a travel ban from three countries.
I called my friend Dr. Craig Spencer, a physician and Ebola survivor who worked in this region, to fill you in. Craig, take it away…
What is Ebola? It’s a virus you don’t want to mess with. It was first discovered in 1976 near the Ebola river (hence the name). It’s severe (25-90% case fatality rate). Symptoms include fever, severe headache, vomiting, and in serious cases, internal and external bleeding.
How did this start? We don’t know yet, but typically when a human comes in contact with an infected animal, usually fruit bats. From there, the virus spreads person-to-person. The people who take care of patients when they’re very sick—especially close family members and health care workers—are the most at risk. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids.
Why is this concerning? Four reasons:
This suggests the “true” outbreak is much larger, and that it will be tough to contain.
What triggers the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)? WHO makes the PHEIC declaration based on three criteria:
This is the ninth time it’s happened in history. But what is unique is that this is typically determined by committee. The director general declared PHEIC without convening the committee, hinting at the outbreak’s urgency. The outbreak was first announced on Friday, and a public health emergency was declared the next day.
This designation helps with emergency funding and signals to the world the urgency of the outbreak.
This has been spreading for awhile, without detection. Is this because of the cuts to USAID and global health efforts? They almost certainly played a role. U.S. funding once built strong surveillance systems around the world; without it, many of those programs are now shuttered. For example,
But the biggest loss was trust. Outbreak detection depends as much on relationships as technology. When we pulled our funding and support, we didn’t just lose the programs. We lost the credibility and the contact that made early warning possible. That’s almost impossible to rebuild quickly once an outbreak has already begun.
Does the travel ban work? Travel bans may seem like a necessary step, but they do not work unless you stop all travel from every country worldwide. Travel bans are often a political move; a tool to show the public that the government is responding. Travel bans can do a lot of damage in the meantime, like perpetuating disease-related stigma, reducing access to medical supplies, and more.
Good news
Bottom line
Public health is never boring—it can be slightly terrifying (and really sad) at times. Let this all be a reminder of why we need these systems in place, from local to state, federal, and global.
Love, YLE
Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife. YLE comprises a team of experts, ranging from physicians to immunologists to epidemiologists to nutritionists, working together with one goal: to “Translate” ever-evolving public health science so that people are well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions. YLE reaches over 425,000 people across more than 132 countries. This newsletter is free to everyone, thanks to the generous support of fellow YLE community members. To support the effort, subscribe or upgrade below: