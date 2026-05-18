MAY 19–GREENBURGH SUPERVISOR FEINER CALLS FOR SPEED CAMERAS INSTALATION ON DEADLY SPRAIN BROOK PARKWAY

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER MAY 19, 2026

 

In response to the most recent fatality on the Sprain Parkway—call for speed cameras

The Sprain Parkway continues to be one of the most dangerous parkways in the region.

 I have been calling on the state to place speed cameras on this parkway. Many accidents- some serious with fatalities.

If you haven’t signed our on line petition, please consider doing so now.

And please call your state legislator and ask them to push the state police, state DOT, Governor’s office to place speed cameras on this dangerous parkway. NYS has placed speed cameras on other parkways/highways around the state. Why not the Sprain?

Stay informed. Sign up for email alerts about the Town of Greenburgh by clicking https://www.greenburghny.com/list.aspx There is a new “Public Hearings Alert” solely to notify you of all public hearings scheduled by the Greenburgh Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Enter your email address and click on “Public Hearings Alert” on the list to get the public hearing alerts.

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