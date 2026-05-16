MAY 16—THE LATIMER REPORT FROM WASHINGTON

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Neighbor,

I want to keep you in the loop on some things my team and I have been covering in Westchester, the Bronx, and in D.C.

 

Pressures from the affordability crisis, conflict overseas, and the conversations of gerrymandering and redistricting efforts are mounting. While we navigate the many different constitutional arguments, my colleagues and I are trying to pave a path forward.

 

We are living in a time where history is created every single day, and leaders in the spaces where they are fighting tirelessly to uphold our democracy do not go unnoticed. For every piece of unsettling news, know that across the country, there are individuals trying to find a democratic path to justice.
IN WASHINGTON
BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX:

Since the first of the month back home in Westchester and the Bronx, I was able to meet you all in your neighborhoods and out in the communities we call home.

 

My office also hosted the second installment of our Representative Roundtable series in Mount Vernon, this one focusing on the state of veterans’ healthcare. We heard from advocates, veterans, medical professionals, and gold star family members on how we can work together to better serve those who answer the call to service. It was a productive conversation and I look forward to implementing the ideas discussed.

 

I was also able to meet with providers from the White Plains Hospital along with emergency services staff to discuss upcoming legislation that would reframe EMS routing protocols for patients having a stroke. Stay tuned for more on this legislation!

Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:

SURVEY

I met with community members last week, and I heard the same thing again and again: the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and only getting worse under the policies of Donald Trump and his allies: across the board tariffs and the crisis created by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz . Everything from groceries to gas to health care is just too expensive. Congress needs to prioritize lowering the sky-high cost of living.

Last year’s budget, H.R. 1, made the largest cuts ever to Medicaid and food assistance to give tax cuts to billionaires and increase ICE’s budget by seven times, and did nothing to lower the price of health care and groceries.

Now, they are proposing to spend $1 billion of your tax dollars on an unnecessary White House ballroom and to give another $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol – this will do nothing to help New Yorkers put food on the table or pay the bills.
I want to hear from you:
Should your $1 billion tax dollars be used to pay for the big planned White House ballroom?
 Yes
No
Taking this survey will sign you up for future news and updates from our office.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
TEXTING SIGN UP

In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
STAY IN TOUCH 

Make sure to follow me on Instagram, FacebookBlueskyTwitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe

 

As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!

 

Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer's signature image

Rep. George Latimer

Member of Congress

Washington D.C. Office

1507 Longworth

House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Bronx Office

177 Dreiser Loop

Room 3

Bronx, NY 10475

White Plains Office

222 Mamaroneck Ave.

Suite 312

White Plains, NY 10605

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