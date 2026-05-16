MAY 16—THE LATIMER REPORT FROM WASHINGTON

In Washington, we have had many meetings and long nights of voting. The House Republican leadership has put legislation on the floor ranging from the Farm Bill, FISA Section 702, and funding for DHS and oftentimes, have scheduled voting sessions for late in the evenings.
FISA
During the first week of the month, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was on the floor. FISA Section 702 allows the U.S. government to collect emails, text messages, and other electronic communications of foreign nationals, located overseas, and who are reasonably believed to possess certain types of foreign intelligence information. (HPSCI Minority) To continue to investigate credible threats against our National Security, an extension for FISA Section 702 until June 12, 2026, was brought to the floor. To continue to support our national security measures, I voted YES on the short-term reauthorization. We still need a comprehensive plan to address loopholes, and prevent government overreach on civil liberties. You can read the full text here.
Farm Bill
The Farm Bill includes control over some nutrition programs, including SNAP. After the unprecedented nutrition cuts in H.R. 1, the Farm Bill was one of the last opportunities legislators had to reverse the damage before even more harmful H.R. 1 provisions start to take effect. SNAP benefits are essential to the poor and working class neighbors who live here.
Instead of seizing this opportunity, the text of the Farm Bill that came to the floor for a vote on April 30th did nothing to reverse these cuts to nutrition programs, which is why I firmly voted against it.
DHS Funding
Funding for the Department of Homeland Security expired on February 14th after Democrats remained firm in withholding funding for ICE and Customs and Border Protection. My House Democratic colleagues and I put forward a proposal to reform ICE and CBP by requiring them to follow streamlined law enforcement practices such as proper identification, lawful search and seizure, and approved de-escalation techniques.
DHS was shut down for over 70 days, cutting off funds for FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard. Legislation was eventually brought to the floor that funded DHS while withholding funding for ICE and CBP, the same bill that could have passed the House earlier. I voted YES to partially fund DHS, without funding ICE and CBP unless substantial changes are made to the agency’s operations.