MARCH 23–DR. KATELYN JETELINA IN PERSON IN NEW HAVEN TUESDAY 6 PM

YLE readers, I’m a little late in letting you know about this, but if you are in the New Haven area, I wanted to share a really fun event that YLE is supporting at the Yale School of Public Health.

My incredible colleague Liz Marnik is hosting Science & Storytelling, an evening of storytelling where science and public health meet real life. She’s invited a group of local storyteller — some scientists and educators, some not! — to share a personal tale about how science has shaped their personal lives.

The event is at the East Rock Brewing Company (285 Nicoll St., New Haven), tomorrow, March 24, at 6pm. More info in the flyer below.