JULY 31—-HEAVY RAINS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, GOVERNOR HOCHUL DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

GOVERNOR HOCHUL URGES NEW YORKERS TO PREPARE FOR HEAVY RAINFALL TODAY INTO FRIDAY

State of Emergency To Be Declared in Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester and Contiguous Counties

National Weather Service Upgraded Flash Flooding Risk to Moderate; Up to 70 Percent Chance of Flash Flooding

Up to Five Inches of Rain Possible in Heaviest Bands; Rainfall Rates Could Exceed Two Inches Per Hour

Flood Watches in Place for New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley through Friday afternoon; Flooding Possible in Subway and Basements

Thursday Evening Commute Will Be Impacted and Some Roads May Be Impassable; Employers Recommended to Release Employees Early to Avoid Delays

State Released Non-Essential Employees in New York City, Sullivan, Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties at 1pm

Water Rescue Teams Staged in Orange County and Ulster Counties

Significant Rainfall is Also Expected in the Southern Tier and Capital Regions

New Yorkers Can Text Their County or Borough to 333111 To Receive Real Time Emergency and Weather Alert Texts Directly to Their Phone

Governor Kathy Hochul today will declare a State of Emergency for several New York counties and urges New Yorkers to prepare for heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding, as parts of the state are forecast to be impacted by periods of heavy rain today into Friday.

Beginning this afternoon, torrential rain is forecast to impact downstate New York, primarily in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Long Island Regions.

With the forecast enhanced to moderate risk, flash flooding becomes more likely with significant flooding possible.

Flood Watches in Place for New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley through Friday afternoon.

Significant rainfall is also expected in the Southern Tier and Capital Regions. Roadway and rail travel will be impacted during the Thursday evening commute, and employers in the affected areas are recommended to release employers early to avoid long delays and ensure safe travel home.

The State of Emergency includes the Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester and contiguous counties. The State released non-essential employees in New York City, Sullivan, Rockland, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties at 1:00 p.m.

“I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “State agencies are on standby for heavy downpours and localized flooding and will be monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm.”

A widespread one to three inches of rain is expected with locally higher totals up to five inches possible. Average rainfall rates of a half inch per hour are expected with rates of one to two inches likely. Isolated rates over two inches per hour are possible, most likely Thursday afternoon or evening. Most of the rain will fall in as little as three to six hours from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Up to two inches of rain may impact the Southern Tier, Capital Region, and Upper Mid-Hudson Regions.

The Thursday evening commute will be impacted with areas of flash flooding possible and minor to moderate water level rises could occur on some waterways. Some roads may become impassable from flooding, most likely around underpasses and roads with little or no drainage. The heaviest rainfall rates may be capable of producing subway flooding and overwhelming NYC sewers. Flooding in basements and subterrain floors is also possible.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.