JULY 31– COMMUNITY CENTER MEETING AT LIBE, DISSAPPOINTS

Hits: 50

FULL HOUSE OBSERVING COMMUNITY CENTER PRESENTATION AND COMMUNITY INPUT SESSION WEDNESDAY EVENING AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY. PHOTOS CREDIT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. JULY 31, 2025:

Hon: Mayor T. Roach

White Plains Mayor

Dear Mayor,

You expressed last night that the public can contact you or LaBella for follow up information and questions.

My follow up is not about any survey or suggestions with one exception question, transparency and public citizen participation at the meeting and the city recording the LaBella presentation.

Last night at the White Plains public library auditorium and at the White Plains Cable media studio, which also occupies the same public space, why was the LaBella Multi Senior Center presentation not videotaped?

Video tapped and posted on the White Plains Gov. site so all the citizens of White Plains, disabled senior citizens, and all who could not attend have the opportunity to see and view the LaBella city presentation.

Frankly there was no transparency as expressed by many who attended and no Q&A from the attending public.

Unprofessionally executed with a serious lack of transparency and public participation. Contrived and controlled.

The entire professional camera equipment studio set is all there pre-existing at no cost to the city or the taxpayers.

The cable staff could have rolled out one camera, press the record button and it’s all documented for public viewing on the White Plains Media Cable public access channel.

So now the public has no access to any of this public meeting or information. Short cited and inexcusable.

Transparency in city government and public participation in the public’s eyes is inclusion not exclusion and our right to participation and public information.

NO CONFIDENCE.

Best,

Carl Albanese

White Plains resident

Senior Citizen