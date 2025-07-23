JULY 23 — COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ANNOUNCES EVICTION AID OFFICE TO HELP TENANTS FACING EVICTION TO FIGHT IT

Hits: 62

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS OF OFFICE OF HOUSING COUNSEL

Office Will Coordinate Eviction Prevention Programs and Ensure Free Legal Representation for Financially Eligible Residents Facing Eviction

(White Plains, NY) — Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and Westchester County Office of Housing Counsel Director George Asante will announce the start of operations for the Office of Housing Counsel — an innovative County program to combat housing insecurity by providing free legal representation in eviction proceedings to financially eligible residents and coordinating access to eviction prevention programs in a single office.