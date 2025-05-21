MAY 21—-PLAYLAND PREVIEW FOR OPENING THIS SATURDAY

Hits: 53

PLAYLAND PARK’S OPENING WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCED

Hear live music, enjoy local food vendors and more!

[Rye, NY] – Playland Park is gearing up for an unforgettable holiday weekend, celebrating its opening with a ceremony, Saturday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, the park will open to the public and include a variety of entertainment, local food trucks and free admission and rides from Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26. Parking is $10 per car.

From the moment the gates open, the park will be buzzing with entertainment that will keep the fun going all weekend long. Guests can enjoy Coaster the Dragon, a lively steel drum player, strolling entertainers and an interactive DJ who will keep the energy high throughout the park. Additionally, refreshments will be available for purchase from local food trucks Graziella’s, Westchester Burger, Lulu’s, Walter’s Hot Dogs and Mr. Softee.

Details on Playland’s rides will be forthcoming. Follow Playland Park’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for all updates.

Playland Beach will be open and will have a DJ from Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Beach admission fees apply.

Playland Park’s hours for Memorial Day Weekend are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.