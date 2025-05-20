MAY 20—MEMORIAL DAY PARADE CEREMONIES

Hits: 55
White Plains Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 26
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE 2024 (Photo, WPCNR)
Mayor Thomas M. Roach in cooperation with the Veterans and Memorial Day Committee has announced plans for the City’s annual community parade and ceremony commemorating Memorial Day on Monday, May 26 at 10 am.
Everyone is invited to support and remember our veterans by viewing the parade and attending the ceremony.
The parade will begin on Church Street and Main Street, proceed to North Broadway and will conclude at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the Rural Cemetery, North Broadway where there will be a ceremony at 11am.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is White Plains resident, Stephen Walfish, U.S. Army.
The Ceremony Veteran is former Mayor of the City of White Plains, Joseph M. Delfino (deceased), U.S. Air Force.
Parade marching groups will include White Plains Veteran Posts, various military personnel, White Plains Boy and Girl Scout troops, White Plains High School Marching Band, Youth Bureau Drum Corps, Jewel Pathfinders Marching Band, churches, schools and other community organizations.
Mayor Roach said, “Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Their sacrifices remind us anew to be grateful for all that we have as a community and a country.”