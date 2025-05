MAY 16—WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM : THE MAY 16 REPORT WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE IN WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 44

JOHN BAILEY ON RUNNING FOR THE SCHOOL BOARD AND THE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUM

MEALS ON WHEELS FACES LOSS OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT FUNDS IF WASHINGTON CUTS NEW YORK GRANTS..SPONSORS, DONORS, VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

JOHN BAILEY ON THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY: WHAT THE TWO MAYORAL CANDIDATES NEED TO BE THINKING ABOUT

GOVERNOR HOCHUL GIVES BACK SALES TAX INCREASES TO NY CITIZENS TO HELP WITH INFLATION IMPACT

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JOSEPH RICCA AND ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT FOR BUSINESS ANN VACCARO-TEICH ON HOW THE SCHOOL BUDGET GROWS LEARNING WITH A 1.67% TAX INCREASE

HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE TARGETS NON PROFITS WHO DISSENT WITH LOSS OF TAX EXEMPTION

YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST EXPLAINS HOW VACCINES ARE MADE, CORRECTING SECRETARY KENNEDY’S PERCEPTION.

AND MORE FROM

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 24 YEARS FRIDAYS

7:30, MONDAYS AT 7 AND 24/7 ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

“THE REAL NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW”

TRUTH JUSTICE AND THE AMERICAN WAY