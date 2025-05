WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM THE MAY 9 REPORT FROM JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS FIOS CH..45 AND OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 49

OPPERATION PLAYLAND BEGINS

24/7 TASK FORCE TO OPEN NEGLECTED PARK BY MEMORIAL DAY – COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKIN TAKES ACTION DEPLOYS HUNDREDS PLUS 3 REPAIR ORGANIZATIONS -$10 TO PARK ADMISSION FREE POOL & BEACH OPEN MEMORIAL DAY

KEN JENKINS AND JOAN MCDONALD DETAIL THE THE SCOPE OF THE OPERATION.

SHOCK THEATRE!

HOLE IN THE GROUND ON FORMER ALEXANDER’S/WHITE PLAINS PAVILION MALL IS SOLD FOR $60 MILLION AFTER 9 YEARS OF OF BEING A HOLE. COUNCIL SHOCKED AND AWED.

SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE MAY 20. 4 CANDIDATES FOR 2 SEATS ON BOARD OF EDUCATION

