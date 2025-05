Hits: 11

THE PAPER OF WRECKAGE EXPOSES PLAYLAND DELAY. OPENING IN AIR

CATHERINE PARKER ONLY LEGISLATOR WHO REVEALS THE DELAY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS ACTS!

DECLARES EMERGENCY SITUATION TO OPEN PLAYLAND HIRES ZAMPERLA, INC. REPAIRS COST UNKNOWN AT THIS TIMETO PREPARE 11 COUNTY-OWNED RIDES AND MORE NOT-OWNED RIDES

COUNTY SALES TAX $$ DOWN–COUNTY CROSSES FINGERS

WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX REVS ON TRACK FOR $60 MILLION RECORD REVENUE

RPI’S PRESIDENT EXPLAINS THE NEW RPI ADVANCED TECH EDUCATION FACILITIES

COMING TO WESTCHESTER AND BRIDGET GIBBONS EXPLAINS HOW IT WILL ROLL OUT

APRIL GASPARRI EXPLAINS HOW “REAL I.D.”

WILL BE HANDLED AT WESTCHESTER AIRPORT BEGINNING WEDNESDAY

PLUS GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON THE STATE

OF NEW YORK AFTER THE FIRST 100 DAYS

