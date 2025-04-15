APRIL 15—MEETING TODAY: YONKERS NEARS DECISION ON OPTING IN TO GOOD CAUSE EVICTIONS LAW

Hits: 12
WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From Yonkers Councilwoman Deana Renee Robinson. April 14, 2025:
Important District 1 Update
|Attention all 1 Glenwood & Yonkers Residents
If you or anyone you know is living at this property and have received a lease renewal with the rent increased by hundreds of dollars or are facing eviction please contact the individuals listed below.
A meeting via phone call with the Landlords, the management, the Council President and the Mayor (Spano) took place a few days ago and the landlords want to hear from the residents directly so they can “address the issues at hand”.
Please, feel free to address the owners and the management team with any rental increase issues and evictions issues you may be currently experiencing! I pray we find a solution soon! Therefore, the every day, hardworking people and families are not put in these stressful situations!
Real Estate Committee Meeting TOMORROW,
Tuesday April 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM
Location City Hall 4th Floor, Council Chambers
We encourage everyone to come out and engage in the discussion around the Good Cause Eviction legislation—whether you’re in support or opposition. Your voice matters, and your participation is vital in shaping fair and effective housing policy.