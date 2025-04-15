APRIL 15—MEETING TODAY: YONKERS NEARS DECISION ON OPTING IN TO GOOD CAUSE EVICTIONS LAW

If you or anyone you know is living at this property and have received a lease renewal with the rent increased by hundreds of dollars or are facing eviction please contact the individuals listed below.

A meeting via phone call with the Landlords, the management, the Council President and the Mayor (Spano) took place a few days ago and the landlords want to hear from the residents directly so they can “address the issues at hand”.

Please, feel free to address the owners and the management team with any rental increase issues and evictions issues you may be currently experiencing! I pray we find a solution soon! Therefore, the every day, hardworking people and families are not put in these stressful situations!