APRIL 10 2025 —-ASK CONGRESS TONIGHT ON CNN 9 PM

Submit Questions For Mike Lawler’s CNN Town Hall Here!

Mike Lawler has yet to show up to a town hall in his district this year, but he will be participating in a town hall from Washington, DC on CNN tomorrow night. Here is your chance to ask Lawler the questions that New Yorkers TONIGHT all Americans deserve answers to.

A CNN Town Hall: America Asks Congress

Tonight 9 PM CNN

Lawmakers from battleground districts—including Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)—will take questions from voters across the country.

America Asks Congress town hall will be moderated by CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins. The group of lawmakers will take questions from a live and virtual studio audience comprised of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents including constituents from each of the member’s districts on a wide array of topics the nation is focused on including the economy, the second Trump administration, the state of the Democratic party and more. If you are interested in submitting questions and being a part of this town hall, please use the link below.