THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL PRESENT THE FIRST OF THE DISTRICT PRESENTATION OF THE PROPOSED 2025-26 SCHOOL BUDGET THIS EVENING AT THE WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM AT 6:30 pm WITH THE BUDGET PRELIMINARY INSTRUCTIONAL BUDGET APPROXIMATEELY 7:30 P.M. IT IS TELEVISED ON EDUCATIONAL CHANNEL OPTIMUM CH 77.

THE FIRST PART OF THE BUDGET IS THE “PROPOSED INSTRUCTIONAL BUDGET” FOR 2025-26