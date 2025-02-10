FEB 10—THE ROLANDI FORECAST FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE SPECIAL ELECTION TOMORROW

Hits: 61

Jenkins vs. Sculti – A Local Election with National Implications — Analysis & Forecast for the February 11, 2025 Special Election (TOMORROW) for Westchester County Executive

Later this week, we should know the outcome of the rare Special Election for Westchester County Executive, the highest elected public official in Westchester County.

The Special Election has been called in accordance with the County’s Charter, as a result of former County Executive George Latimer’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives last fall.

This election pits current interim County Executive Kenneth Jenkins (D) against Board of Elections Deputy Commissioner and former County Policy Advisor Christine Sculti, nominated by the Republican Party.

Mr. Jenkins served as Deputy C.E. during Latimer’s tenure and became Interim C.E. last month. The Conservative and Working Families Party (WFP) are not fielding candidates in this election.

The winner of this Special Election will fill out the balance of Latimer’s term until December 31, 2025. A new (or) continuing CE will assume a full four year term when the winner of the 2025 regular county executive election is determined in November.

Both candidates have extensive governmental and community service. Mr. Jenkins has support from Democratic Party elected officials, labor unions and pastors from several black congregations.

Ms. Sculti enjoys strong support from county Republicans and previously ran for CE in 2021 against George Latimer.

Ms. Sculti is banking on her opposition to congestion pricing and sanctuary cities.

Mr. Jenkins is touting his career in the private and public sectors, most notably as the # 2 person in George Latimer’s administration.

In general, special elections are difficult to predict because of low turnout, particularly if held in the middle of the winter.

However, this election offers voters the option of early voting, which may increase turnout.

Last fall, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris won Westchester County by 62% to 36% over Donald Trump.

Governor Hochul won the county 60% to Lee Zeldin’s 40%.

In 2021, George Latimer defeated Ms. Sculti by 62% to 38%. This suggests to me that Ms. Sculti has a “floor” of support around 40%, but not too much above it.

If Mr. Jenkins can rally his base of support, the Democrats should win this race.

If so, this would be their fourth special election victory (the others: Virginia and Iowa) since Mr. Trump’s victory last fall.

If not, the Republicans can claim an endorsement of the Trump 2.0 administration policies.

Bottom line: I forecast Jenkins winning 55% to Sculti’s 45%

(Professor Stephen Rolandi previously served as Deputy Commissioner for the New York State Division of Human Rights. A political scientist, he is an Adjunct Professor of Public Administration at Pace University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York).