IF YOU SHOVEL YOUR WALKS AND DRIVEWAY THE MIX TURNS TO ICE THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA THIS MORNING. BE CAREFUL. DRIVE IN LOW. EASE UP ON THE SPEED. DO NOT TAILGATE. LET THE LOW GEAR SLOW YOUR SPEED INTO A STOP. AND BE PARTICULARLY CAREFUL IN OPEN PARKING LOTS.